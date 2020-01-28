Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.

NYSE:WORK opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,347,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,848,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

