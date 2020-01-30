Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 322,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,381. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 76,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?