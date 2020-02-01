Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $727.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 727 ($9.56) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.21), with a volume of 29775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655 ($8.62).

The company has a market cap of $80.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 636.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 572.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

