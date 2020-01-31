Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.

CAL stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. 517,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $807.05 million, a P/E ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Caleres has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 81,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at $8,691,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at $7,935,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 106.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

