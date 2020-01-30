Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Caleres stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Caleres by 128.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Caleres by 22.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

