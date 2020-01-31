California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

