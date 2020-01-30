California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 202,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,665. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 208,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

