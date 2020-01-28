Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.08–0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.28 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,033. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

