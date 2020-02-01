Callaway Golf Co to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

ELY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

