Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,421,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 394,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

