Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.99

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 315570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

