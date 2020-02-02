Callon Petroleum to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,086,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,552,000 after acquiring an additional 778,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,886 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 781,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $3,419,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

