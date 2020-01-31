Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Down 0.3%

Cambria Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Core Equity ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

