Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cambridge Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.03% 13.32% 1.13% Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 22.12% 10.56% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million $25.26 million 11.80 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors $1.50 billion $281.18 million 8.10

Cambridge Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cambridge Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cambridge Bancorp Competitors 3528 8734 6007 365 2.17

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 221.82%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp peers beat Cambridge Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.