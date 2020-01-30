Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 14046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,797,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in Camden National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $702.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

