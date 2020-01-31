Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 158.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of CPT opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

