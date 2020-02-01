Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.29-1.33 for the period. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

