Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

