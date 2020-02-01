Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.12.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index