Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

