Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $750.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.76 on Thursday, reaching $650.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

