Canaccord Genuity Cuts FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target to GBX 107

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS stock traded down GBX 9.75 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 54.75 ($0.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,472 shares. The company has a market cap of $97.79 million and a P/E ratio of 45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.98. FairFX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.95 ($1.74).

About FairFX Group

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)