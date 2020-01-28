Canaccord Genuity Lowers Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Just Eat from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of JSTLF opened at $11.14 on Monday. Just Eat has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts