Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

