Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on the stock.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 368 ($4.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 412.45 ($5.43).

Crest Nicholson stock traded up GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.51). 3,900,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

