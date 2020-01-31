Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 10% Higher

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 174,250 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 74,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a PE ratio of -11.67.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing