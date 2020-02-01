Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

OTR Global reissued their positive rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of GOOS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,548. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

