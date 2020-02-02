Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading Down 5.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 3,993,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,381,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

