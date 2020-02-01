Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Canada Rare Earth Corp (CVE:LL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 48000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $9.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Canada and internationally. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

