Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$63.00 to C$65.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT traded as high as C$57.35 and last traded at C$56.84, with a volume of 7718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.26.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

