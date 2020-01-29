Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. 603,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

