Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $37,988,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 87,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. 1,881,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,648. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

