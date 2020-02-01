Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. 122,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,753. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

