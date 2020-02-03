Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $92.85. 798,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

