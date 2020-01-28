Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $102.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

CNI stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

