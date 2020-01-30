Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.443 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

