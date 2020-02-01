Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$130.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$123.67 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty acquired 3,290 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,784.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

