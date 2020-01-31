Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.50.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$107.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.45.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

