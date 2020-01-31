Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.69.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. 1,089,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,198. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

