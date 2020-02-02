Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wood & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wood & Company in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index