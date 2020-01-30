Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Shares of CP opened at C$348.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$351.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$337.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$314.60.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$342.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

