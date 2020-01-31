Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

CP stock opened at $269.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?