Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$347.67.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$352.76 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$356.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$339.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$315.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

