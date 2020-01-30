Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.63. 475,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

