Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $280.00 at Deutsche Bank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.16.

NYSE CP traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.81. 692,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

