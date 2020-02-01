Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $299.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $294.00 to $299.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of CP stock opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

