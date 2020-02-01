Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$385.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$370.00 to C$385.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$345.75.

Shares of CP stock traded down C$3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$351.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$259.99 and a one year high of C$355.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$337.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$314.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

