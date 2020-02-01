Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$293.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$345.75.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$351.55. 405,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$259.99 and a 1-year high of C$355.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$337.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$314.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Neutral Rating