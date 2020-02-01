Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$375.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$365.00 to C$375.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$345.75.

TSE CP traded down C$3.80 on Thursday, hitting C$351.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,541. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$259.99 and a 52-week high of C$355.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$337.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$314.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?