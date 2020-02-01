Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$288.00 to C$293.00. The company traded as high as C$351.55 and last traded at C$350.97, with a volume of 106122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$348.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$345.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$338.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$315.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

